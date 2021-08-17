(WFSB) – Several brands of frozen shrimp are being recalled due to the potential that it contains Salmonella.
Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is expanding a recall that was originally issued on June 25, 2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, a press release said.
The frozen shrimp was distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.
There have been nine reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions.
To see a complete list of recalled products, click here.
