Heavy with ice, tree limbs are weighing down on power lines throughout New Haven.
A spokesperson from United Illuminating, Ed Crowder, which supplies the region, told Channel 3 at the peak of the storm at about 2:30 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers were without power.
Crowder said nearly 100 personnel crews were brought in from Pennsylvania to assist. By 3:30 p.m., Crowder said about 6,000 customers saw the lights come back on.
“Among the hardest-hit communities are New Haven with about 4,000 outages, Hamden with about 2,500 outages, as well as Woodbridge and North Haven, each with about 1,000 outages,” said Crowder.
As temperatures are expected to drop during the evening, any settling or standing water is expected to freeze.
“Customers are advised to stay far away from downed utility lines, which can be live and dangerous even if they don’t appear energized. Never drive over a downed wire. Report them to UI at 800.722.5584 (800.7.CALL.UI,” urged Crowder.
