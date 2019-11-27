(WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Public Health is warning consumers about a recent tuna recall.
The recall is for frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna medallions, and comes after two people in Connecticut got sick.
The tuna, which originates from Vietnam, was distributed by Northern Fisheries LTD in Little Compton, R.I., which sold it to Gulf Shrimp Company.
Gulf Shrimp Company sold the tuna to:
- Carluzzi’s Markets- locations in Bethel, Georgetown (Wilton), and Newtown
- Southington Country Club
- Westside Market
The tuna tested positive for high levels of histamine associated with scombroid poisoning.
The product is frozen with a best before date of 6/13/2021.
The Dept. of Public Health released specific details of the product, including:
- Tuna King Brand, tuna medallions 2-3oz, 10 x 1 lb.
- ALL LOTS WITH PRODUCTION DATE: 06/13/2019
- Northern Lot #: 0058797
- UPC Code: 815838020638
Gulf Shrimp Company told the Dept. of Public Health the initial recall was issued on Sept. 30, but was only for tuna loins and steaks.
“At that time, the medallions were not included in the recall, however Gulf Shrimp contacted all of their buyers and took back all tuna product that was still available in commerce,” DPH said.
By Oct. 9, all product was out of commerce. Now it appears customers have the product in their freezers and are now just consuming it.
Customers who still have the product should not consume it and should discard it immediately.
Health officials said “Scombroid poisoning can result in a tingling and burning sensation around the mouth, facial flushing and sweating, nausea and vomiting, headache, palpitations, dizziness, and rash. Symptoms can present within minutes to a few hours and last for a few hours, usually resolving spontaneously within 12 hours. Severe reactions (e.g. cardiac and respiratory complications) occur rarely, but people with pre-existing conditions may be susceptible.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.