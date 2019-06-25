MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fuel tank rupture was reported on Interstate 91 north in Middletown.
According to state police, a truck driver hit some debris, which caused the vehicle's fuel tank to rupture.
It happened near exit 20 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
No lane closures or injuries were reported.
It's unclear why the debris was in the highway.
