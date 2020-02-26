FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The newest Fugitive Files cold case is bringing us to Farmington.
A woman was murdered while on a popular walking trail, and more than 20 years later, her killer is still on the loose.
Now, her sister is begging for help to solve this case and put the person responsible behind bars.
Agneiszka Ziemlewski came to the United States from Poland with her family as a young girl in the early 1980s.
Quickly, she settled in Hartford, and was living the American dream.
“She was very friendly. She was outgoing. She cared about people,” said Joanna Ziemlewski, Agneiszka’s younger sister.
Known to friends as Agnes, she graduated from the University of Connecticut and started working at United Healthcare in Hartford.
Her sister Joanna says, nothing was more important to Agnes than her family.
“No matter what happened, we knew we could rely on each other,” Joanna said.
But what happened next was something no one could have ever expected.
Agnes was shot multiple times at close range.
On Thursday, September 24, 1998, Agnes was out for a walk on the MDC Reservoir Property when she was gunned down.
The 26-year-old was found dead just 100 feet from the gate at Old Mountain Road in Farmington.
“You never think that something like that is going to happen and then when it does, you don’t know what to do with it,” Joanna said.
The shooting was equally shocking to police.
“This are is not a high crime area. It’s an area that is used frequently by bikers, walkers, and joggers,” said Sgt. Stephen Egan, Farmington Police Department.
Farmington police got right to work. They located Agnes’ car in a nearby parking lot and it was taken into evidence.
They also conducted hundreds of interviews and Channel 3 captured it all.
It’s been more than 20 years since Agnes was murdered, but police say they have never let the case become “cold.”
In fact, a sign remains in the lobby at the police department asking for people’s tips.
“We firmly believe that there are people out there that have information and we are just hoping for them to do the right thing so we can provide closure to Agnes’ family,” Sgt. Egan said.
In 2018, Farmington police partnered with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit to review the case, and as a result of that partnership, new evidence and information was developed.
They say they won’t rest until justice is served.
“This case is probably literally dependent on one call. We are close, we are close. We are closing in each and every day,” Sgt. Egan said.
But each and every day that goes by is still a reminder to Agnes’ family of what they lose and the tremendous future she lost.
“She should have been able to get married. She should have been able to have her own family and be with us today and she’s not,” Joanna said.
While new memories won’t be made, it’s the old ones that provide comfort.
A tree was planted in Agnes’ memory and it continues to grow at the spot where she lost her life. It’s a tangible reminder of the indelible mark Agnes left on her family and friends.
Now, they say it’s up to local residents to close this case and bring the family closure.
“If you know something, that it’s right to come out and tell it, then please do so. Don’t hold on to it. We’re not going to stop. We’re looking for answers. We’re looking for justice for her, so we’re not going to stop,” Joanna said.
If you think you have information to help police find Agnes’ killer, you’re asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 1-866-333-9372. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.
