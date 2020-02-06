EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is partnering with the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association to help bring fugitives to justice.
We’re tackling a cold case out of East Hartford; the unsolved murder of a U.S. veteran and a father’s plea for justice.
The State of Connecticut is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the killer.
It didn’t take long for Mark Marino to know his son, Dominic, was destined to serve his country.
“He started off very young having an affection for American and the flag,” Marino said.
As a body builder, Dominic had to lose 50 pounds of muscle to join the U.S. Air Force, and he did. Nothing was going to stop him from helping others.
He protected our freedom for six years, much of that time he was stationed abroad, but his service ended when Dominic was injured while on duty in the middle east.
“Theses IUD’s would go off nearby and one went off nearby, concussed the vehicle he was in, which hurt his knee and shoulder,” Marino said.
Because of those injuries, the military retired him and gave him disability, but on Sunday, November 18, 2018, everything changed.
Dominic wasn’t killed in action overseas, the 30-year-old was murdered in his own home in East Hartford.
“Imagine you’re pulling into your neighbor’s driveway because yours is blocked off by yellow tape and there’s 20 police officers and fire trucks and your son is dead in your house,” Marino said.
Dominic’s brother, Vincent, was the one who discovered him at the home they grew up in together.
“He was tied up, he was pretty lumped up from getting beat on and he had a bullet through him,” Marino sad.
East Hartford police say Dominic died after being shot in his side. They were quick to say they didn’t feel anyone else in the area was in danger.
“So, the location of the incident, it’s a very quiet neighborhood. This was clearly an isolated incident,” said Lt. Don Olson, East Hartford Police Department.
The pictures of the crime scene show those responsible broke into the home through the front door and there was evidence of a struggle.
Knowing someone knows something is frustrating and Dominic’s family is desperate for answers.
“I’m sure someone in my neighborhood heard my door get banged in, my dog barking like crazy and a gunshot going off. I’m sure someone had to hear that,” Marino said.
That’s why he needs your help to solve his son’s murder. Marino says the loss of Dominic and not knowing who killed him is all consuming.
Marino says he can’t rest until Dominic can rest in peace.
“This is the portrait we had made of him for his wake and the funeral and this was the flag that was draped over his casket,” Marino said.
Dominic is buried at Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
“It could be anywhere in the State of Connecticut where someone could have heard something or has some piece of information where they could come forward and help up resolve this case,” Olson said.
“So, if you killed my son and you’re out there, know one thing, the police and other agencies are definitely looking for you and you will be caught,” Marino said.
If you have any information about this murder, East Hartford police are ready to take your calls.
The number is 1-866-333-9372 and there is a $50,000 reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.