MADISON, CT (WFSB) – It’s a murder case that shook a beach community and the killer is still on the loose.
Barbara Hamburg was murdered outside of her Madison home one decade ago.
New information was just released from police about the investigation.
Police are now saying that Hamburg was stabbed.
Channel 3 also received the 911 call made that morning, which may be disturbing for some to hear.
The 911 call came from a woman who is believed to be Hamburg’s sister saying she just picked up Hamburg’s daughter from school and made the discovery.
She told the operator Hamburg was covered with cushions from the backyard.
“She is bleeding terribly,” the sister said.
When asked where Hamburg was bleeding from, her sister said her head.
Hamburg was 48 years old when she was found dead on her front lawn ten years ago.
Channel 3 is learning new information that was never released until our interview with Madison Police Captain Joseph Race.
“Barbara was discovered by family members. That’s where the 911 call came in. For the crime scene, it was outside the home and she was attacked and stabbed,” Race said.
Hamburg’s secluded Madison home on Middle Beach West overlooks Madison Beach near the country club.
“It’s pretty far back off the road. One of the houses you wouldn’t know was there unless you had a reason to go down there,” Race said.
But the case has since gone cold. With the hopes of finding a killer, Hamburg’s son Madison, who is a filmmaker, partnered with HBO to make a documentary.
“Murder on Middle Beach” is showcasing Hamburg’s son’s journey to find his mother’s killer.
Channel 3 asked police about the soon to be released HBO series.
“Maybe through what he’s putting out there, there’s a piece of information we don’t have and I know he’s been doing interviews throughout town, so maybe there’s that piece of information he’ll uncover and together we can bring this to closure,” Race said.
With a case still unsolved, the family request Hamburg’s case file, which they were denied until last week.
After a Freedom of Information Act Request and an online petition, the family received 1,600 pages of information from the Madison Police Department on Wednesday.
Police continue to receive leads on the case.
“Someone knows something, and it’s going to be that link that seems so innocuous right now that breaks the case open and that’s what we are hoping,” Race said.
The HBO four-part series is set to air on November 15.
If you have any information you can call Madison Police at 203-245-2721 or go to www.barbarhamburgtips.com.
