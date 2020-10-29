OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday’s case on Fugitive Files is highlighting a man who was gunned down by a robber, 16 years ago in Old Saybrook.
Ever since then, the killer has been free.
For years, nobody knew who killed the clerk at a Citgo Food Bag in Old Saybrook on Boston Post Road.
Earlier leads led to dead ends, but Old Saybrook investigators say the cold case is turning hot, thanks to new technology.
“I think that’s something that runs through I think my mind, patrolman Mulvihill’s mind, and everybody else’s mind that was there on that night,” said Old Saybrook Police Capt. Jeffrey DePerry.
Channel 3’s Kevin Hogan first reported how the robbery turned deadly, back on Sept. 26, 2004.
Officer Mike Mulvihill responded to the scene that early Sunday morning, and 16 years later, you can still see his frustration over the clerk’s final fate.
“The cashier gave the guys the money,” Mulvihill explained.
Recently, Old Saybrook police showed remastered still pictures pulled from camera surveillance.
In those photos, you can see 41-year-old Mark Randazzo reading at the counter.
Moments later, a man barges in demanding money which Randazzo willingly gives.
Investigators describe the shooter as a 6-foot tall black man, with a thin build, wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt and a dark baseball cap.
Detective Eric Williams is poring over the evidence, saying he’ll encounter some of the same challenges his predecessors faced.
But, his fresh eyes know policing in 2020 relies on enhanced methods.
“A lot is going to be the DNA and the technological aspect of it,” Williams said.
The department is tackling this fugitive file case with a trifecta approach.
First, it already had squiggly multi-camera surveillance footage inside food bag enhanced, slowing it down and playing with contrast and brightness to show more details.
It’s also relying on the technological advances at the state lab to help with re-analyzing DNA evidence. Perhaps, there’s a match within the system linking investigators back to this suspect.
Lastly, the department is looking for help from the public to solve this case.
“Somebody out there knows something and I think this is solvable,” Mulvihill said.
Old Saybrook police say justice is long overdue, and that the victim’s family needs closure.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.