OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – A Fugitive Files case has been solved!
Less than two days after the story about John Shepard aired on Channel 3, the fugitive was behind bars and his seven-year run from the law came to a dramatic end.
Tips from viewers and the hard work of law enforcement brought justice to one Connecticut family.
The person who called in the tip about Shepard is speaking out.
On February 13, Channel 3 showed a story about an unsolved crime in Old Saybrook.
Shepard, 49, had been evading police for the last seven years. In 2013, Shepard was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Leah Coleman.
Coleman’s brother and sister made an emotional plea for justice.
Then, Channel 3 asked for our viewers help by asking anyone who may know where Shepard is to contact Old Saybrook police.
Police took a lot of calls. In fact, dozens of viewers reached out to the Old Saybrook Police Department.
“Your newscast was not off the air yet and we began receiving tips,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.
Overnight on Thursday and all-day Friday, calls continued to pour in. Many of leads pointed south to Florida, hundreds of miles away.
One of those tips came from a woman in Florida, which really helped heat up this cold case. She had previously rented a room at a home in Fort Lauderdale where Shepard was also living.
“I don’t know how to explain it. He was just mean. He did drugs and he stole,” the tipster said.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said after watching the story on Channel 3 and seeing Coleman’s family so desperate for answers, she had to tell police what she knew.
“That’s the only reason why I did it. It’s better to have him off the streets regardless, but for the family, when I saw them crying and pleading, it just broke my heart,” the tipster said.
The Broward County Fugitive Task Force and the SWAT Team, along with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were on the case.
Surveillance was conducted and on Saturday, February 15, time was up for Shepard. He was located on a boat on one of the city’s canals.
“John Shepard, this is the police. Come out now with your hands up. We know you’re inside, John. Come out with your hands up,” police said on body camera video.
Seven years on the run, but it took just 45 seconds to put Shepard in handcuffs.
“John come here. No walk straight to me, hands on your head. Step over. Turn around, walk backwards, walk backwards. We got him,” police said on body camera video.
At 12:42 p.m., Shepard was officially in police custody, in the back of a cruiser.
Back in Old Saybrook, Chief Michael Spera delivered the good news at 2:14 p.m. to Coleman’s brother and sister.
“That’s the back of a Broward County Sheriff vehicle,” Chief Spera told the family.
Learning Shepard was in custody and no longer on the run was music to the family’s ears.
At 3:04 p.m., Channel 3 delivered the exclusive news to our viewers on social media.
On Thursday at 1 p.m., almost one week since the story aired, Shepard appeared in a Florida courtroom as he awaits extradition back to Connecticut.
“I would tell your viewers this one simple fact: law enforcement can only be successful when the public they proudly serve works together with them as one team,” Chief Spera said.
Channel 3 is partnering with the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association to help bring fugitives to justice.
There are still two unsolved cases.
First, a 15-year mystery in Wethersfield after a man was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 on the Heritage Way Bike Trail behind the high school. He is Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s, 5 feet 7 inches talk with dark hair.
The second case is in East Hartford where police are looking for those responsible for murdering a U.S. Veteran, Dominic Marino. The 30-year-old was killed in his own home in November 2018.
There is a $50,000 reward for both of the cases.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-866-333-9372.
