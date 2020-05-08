OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Our series, Fugitive Files, cracked a cold case thank to police and tips from our viewers.
The fugitive who was caught was extradited back to Connecticut after seven years on the run.
Less than two days after the story aired, a fugitive was behind bars. After three months in police custody in Florida, he was brought back to Old Saybrook.
John Shepard, 49, was on the run for the past seven years.
“When we were able to apprehend him thanks to Fugitive Files, in Florida, we are finally happy to get him back here where he belongs in our lock up in Old Saybrook,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.
In 2013, Shepard was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Leah Coleman. He was arrested on a boat in Florida in February.
When Old Saybrook Police broke the news to Coleman’s family, it was overwhelming.
Shepard is now in lock up in Old Saybrook. He was processed by officers on Friday morning. The warrant and details of the arrest is hundreds of pages long.
“A very detailed investigation, sad death in this case, but we’ve been looking for him for quite some time,” Spera said.
Now, a grieving family can have some peace of mind.
“Brining him back in Old Saybrook gives closure for the family and now he truly will face the justice he deserves right here in our own courts in Connecticut,” Spera said.
Soon, Shepard will face a judge at New Britain Superior Court.
