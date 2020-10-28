VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Digging deep into a 46-yer-old missing person cold case.
Vernon detectives say Lisa Joy White vanished without a trace and no evidence.
White was just 13-years-old when she disappeared and police, as well as White’s sister, know that someone knows something and needs to come forward.
“Just trying to get her name out there and maybe spark something into someone’s memory,” said Aprille Falletti, White’s sister.
Aprille Falletti was just 10-years-old when her older sister disappeared. White was three years old than Falletti and described as a wild child.
The night before she disappeared, White got in trouble on Halloween night and was grounded by her mother to stay in their Regan Road home.
White stayed and wrote a letter to her mom that said, “Ma, look, I’m really sorry for what ever I did to hurt you.”
“You never stop looking, you never stop looking for answers,” Falletti said.
Her mother went to work, and White snuck away.
On Sunday, November 1, it will be 46 years since anyone last saw White. She was last seen visiting a friend on Prospect Street.
“Everyone’s goal is to find out what happened and to get answers,” said Lt. William Meier, Vernon Police Department.
Vernon Police Lieutenant William Meier has lived this case his while 19 years on the force, even working with a special cold case task force that attempted to link White’s disappearance in 1974 with the disappearances of 7-year-old Janice Pockett in Tolland in 1973 and 13-year-old Debbie Spickler in 1968.
The police questioned if there was a suspect responsible for the disappearance of all three.
“It’s just one theory, but certainly one that we explored over the many years this investigation has been going on,” Meier said.
“My mother tried keeping some of the stuff from me, you know, but I would go and see posters of my sister’s face and across the top that says missing,” Falletti said.
While the Vernon Police Department never found any physical evidence, they need information now.
“We’re hoping now, again with this renewed attention, that someone else comes forward. We just need one person. We just need one piece of information and we can crack this case wide open,” Meier said.
“There’s not a day that I don’t think about her, after all these years. Not one day,” Falletti said.
Recently, Vernon police have been talking to old witnesses still living the area, even the potential suspects from years back, re-examining everything.
If you have any information about White’s disappearance, you’re asked to contact Vernon police.
