(WFSB)- Fugitive Files is a very popular segment that dates back to the 1990s and Channel 3 is bringing it back.
On this edition, we’re tackling a cold case out of Wethersfield.
A man accused of sexually assaulting two women, one in Connecticut and one in Florida. That man remains on the lose and police need your help to solve this case.
They’re officering a $50,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.
Tuesday, August 3, 2004 in Wethersfield was a sunny summer day and should have been a perfect day for a walk on the Heritage Way Bike Trail. It’s a nine-mile path that was fairly new at the time and goes right behind Wethersfield High School.
Around 5:30 p.m., police said a 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight.
“Shortly after 6 p.m., we received a call from a citizen in town saying a female showed up on his front lawn and was saying she had been attacked on the bike path,” said Lt. Anthony DeMonte, Wethersfield Police.
In her interview with police, the victim described the horrific ordeal in great detail. She said she was walking on the bike path near the high school’s track when a man grabbed her from behind and told her to stop screaming or he’d kill her.
He told the victim he had a knife, covered her face with a red sweatshirt and pushed her into the nearby woods where he sexually assaulted her.
“It’s extremely devastating to hear. It’s devastating to see and it’s extremely devastating to the person, the victim herself,” said Chief James Cetran, Wethersfield Police.
After raping her, the attacker tied the victim’s hands behind her back, instructed her to lay there and the suspect left. Around 15 minutes later, the victim was able to free herself and run for help.
“She was covered in mud and dirt from the bike path, grass, and things like that,” DeMonte said.
Thanks to a description from the victim, police were able to come up with a sketch of the victim. He’s described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 140 to 160 pounds. He had bronze skin, almond shaped eyes, very dark thick hair, and spoke fluent English with a Spanish accent.
DNA evidence was collected, a profile was obtained, but he was not a known offender, which was a big setback for police.
“It’s very frustrating. We know victims want closure and citizens want closure to it in some aspect as well. No one wants their bike path to be the scene of an incident as horrific as this,” DeMonte said.
Police reviewed evidence, conducted interviews, and followed up on each and every tip, but the case went cold.
“It fell into the mode of a totally random sexual assault, which are almost impossible to solve,” Cetran said.
But then, out of the blue, more than three years later, a break in the case.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2007 in Winter Park, Florida, police said a man entered an 86-year-old woman’s apartment through an unlocked door.
He pushed her onto her bed and sexually assaulted her for about fifteen minutes while physically restraining her.
DNA evidence collected linked both attacks to the same, unidentified man.
It heated up the cold case, but not for long.
“So now, we had two unknown DNA profiles and no name or date of birth associated with them” Cetran said.
Despite the ups and downs over the years, police say they will never give up on this case until they make an arrest and they’re hoping that bringing it to the forefront once again will help generate some new information and new leads.
“In this kind of situation, we need the media. We need this kind of exposure, we need people out there to be our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere,” Cetran said.
With that thought in mind, police say people can help solve this nearly 16-year mystery and bring justice to the two victims.
“Call us. I’d rather get 99.5 of the call to turn our to be nothing than to miss that half of a percent call that is something,” Cetran said.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the sexual assaults, you’re asked to call the Fugitive Files tip line at 1-866- 333-9372.
