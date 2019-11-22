MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted out of Rhode Island is accused of trying to trick people into giving him money in Manchester, according to police.
Dana Hornblower, 57, was approached by Manchester police on Wednesday.
They said he was in the area of Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road.
He matched a description of a man who was reportedly soliciting money under false pretenses from people in the northern retail areas in town.
Police said the suspect had been doing that over the past week.
When they approached Hornblower, they said he gave them a fake name.
His identity was verified and he was given a misdemeanor summons for interfering with police. He was released at the scene.
Later in the day, police said they learned of an extraditable warrant out of Rhode Island for larceny and fraud charges.
Police found him at the Best Value Inn on the Tolland Turnpike. He was arrested without incident.
Hornblower was charged as a fugitive from justice and was held on a $500,000.
