LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Ledyard police arrested a man as part of a shooting investigation.
According to police, Robert Stallone, 62, of Ludlow, MA was arrested as a fugitive from Justice on March 6.
The shooting happened the night before the arrest, police said.
Ledyard police said they spotted Stallone's vehicle heading east on Route 214 and conducted a traffic stop.
He was identified and taken into custody based on an active, extraditable arrest warrant that was issued by Ludlow police.
He's scheduled to face a judge in New London on Monday.
