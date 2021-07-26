MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Monday was a big day for train commuters in Connecticut.
For the first time since March of 2020, the seven daily trips on Connecticut's Hartford rail line through Meriden were back to their regular schedule.
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz welcomed commuters back to the train on Monday morning, along with Rep. Jahana Hayes, State DOT Commissioner Joe Giuletti, Senator Will Haskell, Rep Roland Lemar, Rep Hilda Santiago, Rep Mike Quinn.
This all comes as the state pushes to get more people out of cars and instead want them to enjoy the trains.
"If you don’t want to be stuck in traffic, if you want to reduce your carbon footprint and help us keep our environment clean, please get on the train," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.
On top of environmental concerns, state leaders want more people on the trains for the economic development that happens in the towns.
Like in Meriden, where officials say developers are investing in apartment buildings and health care clinics because of the train accessibility.
“We normally always lost about 25 percent of ridership during summer months because people taking vacation. The pandemic changed all the rules. So, we are trying to follow what we see,” said Joseph Giulietti, commissioner of the CT Dept. of Transportation.
On Monday, healthcare worker Sharon Newbui was back to her original schedule.
“It is so nice seeing all the trains working again and it is much easier,” she said.
She caught an early train on Monday to head into work.
“It was very hard. You had to get up early to catch the train. Sometimes it missed you and you get late. So, it wasn’t nice. But its great now, very great,” she said.
There will now be about 12 trains between New Haven and Hartford with nine of those trains stretching to Springfield.
State leaders also remind people that masks are still required inside the trains especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
