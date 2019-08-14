MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Full Sturgeon Moon is happening Thursday night.
The Meriden Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a viewing event at Castle Craig.
The department announced that Castle Craig will be open until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday so people can catch a glimpse.
The moon during this time is called a Sturgeon Moon because of the number of fish that could be found in lakes and rivers in North America, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Sturgeons were said to be plentiful during the months of August and September and Native American groups considered this to be the best time to catch the fish.
Hopefully the weather cooperates. Channel 3's meteorologists said Thursday may be partly thanks to a weak high pressure system.
Check the forecast here.
