FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire was quickly extinguished along Interstate 95 southbound in Fairfield on Wednesday morning.
However, video provided by the Fairfield Fire Department showed the fire to be fully involved.
It said it responded to the fire, which was just before exit 23, around 6:20 a.m.
Traffic on the highway was affected for about 30 minutes, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the owner of the vehicle reported that the "check engine" light came on shortly before he noticed the fire in the engine compartment.
Firefighters reported that a University of Connecticut police officer who was on his way to work at UConn's Stamford campus stopped at the scene and helped the driver retrieve personal belongings from the vehicle before firefighters arrived.
“Our firefighters did a great job of quickly and safely extinguishing this fire," said Asst. Chief George Gomola, Fairfield Fire Dept. "I-95 is the most dangerous place we operate. We appreciate the assistance from UCONN’s finest in keeping the operator safe until we arrived on scene.”
