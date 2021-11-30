WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant on the fringe of shutting its doors permanently is firing up the grill for good again.

Community helps Wallingford restaurant stay open WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant who was danger of closing due to the pande…

Earlier this month, Tap & Vine announced that due to a shortage of staff members, they might have to close up shop.

Not too long after their story on Channel 3 aired, several area restaurants stepped up to the plate, offering to help find new hires.

Sure enough, people started applying and now, for the first time in over a year, the restaurant is fully staffed.

Tap & Vine was shut down for two weeks to train the newly hired staff members, but will reopen Wednesday, December 1.