WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant on the fringe of shutting its doors permanently is firing up the grill for good again.
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant who was danger of closing due to the pande…
Earlier this month, Tap & Vine announced that due to a shortage of staff members, they might have to close up shop.
Not too long after their story on Channel 3 aired, several area restaurants stepped up to the plate, offering to help find new hires.
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant may be able to stay in business.
Sure enough, people started applying and now, for the first time in over a year, the restaurant is fully staffed.
Tap & Vine was shut down for two weeks to train the newly hired staff members, but will reopen Wednesday, December 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.