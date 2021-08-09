(WFSB) - The Delta variant is capable of breaking through the vaccine and infecting fully vaccinated people.
You know how when we got the vaccine, we didn’t feel 100 percent the day after? One person Eyewitness News spoke with says the actual virus was easily ten times worse than any side effects.
"Consistent headache that never went away, chills constantly, waking up in cold sweat," Anthony Adelino-Dilizia tells us.
It sounds awful and Anthony's battle with COVID was a nightmare.
"It was terrible. I went downhill for at least three days out of the ten days of quarantine," Adelino-Dilizia explained.
Eyewitness News first met the 25-year-old on Friday, July 30.
The Congressional candidate in the second district had recently tested positive for COVID even though he had his one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April.
"Terrible headache, consistent cough, fatigue, all the things they talk about. The chills were pretty constant," Adelino-Dilizia continued.
Dilizia says the virus was the worst on the fourth day of quarantine.
"When it started getting really bad, I was like, ‘Oh man, I wasn’t expecting this'," said Adelino-Dilizia.
Knowing that the virus is responsible for more than 8,000 deaths in Connecticut, Eyewitness News asked Dilizia if he ever got scared.
"Mentally, it helped that I had the vaccine, because I was never worried about that additional aspect of something worse happening," Adelino-Dilizia stated.
Even in the throes of the virus, Dilizia says he had reassurances that unvaccinated people simply don’t have.
"Even on the worst day, it helped ease my mind of ‘Well, at least I don’t have to worry about dying. I don’t have to worry about going to the hospital'," says Adelino-Dilizia.
Other than a minor cough, Dilizia is out of quarantine and says constant hydration helped his recovery.
Eyewitness News talked with doctors from Hartford Healthcare about what they’re currently seeing and they say it mirrors national statistics.
"We’re seeing the percentage remains 95 to 99 percent of the individuals needing critical care and needing ventilation are individuals who are not vaccinated," added Keith Grant of Hartford Healthcare.
Doctors say they anticipate the amount of cases will increase, but that hospitalization percentage of 95 to 99 percent not vaccinated, they don’t expect that to change.
