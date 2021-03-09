WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC still recommended that fully vaccinated people limit travel and stay home as much as possible. However, there are low-risk things they can do.
"As more Americans are vaccinated, a growing body of evidence now tells us that there are some activities that fully vaccinated people can resume at low risk to themselves," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director, CDC.
RELATED: CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Under the new recommendations, people who are fully vaccinated, meaning those who've waited two weeks after receiving their last dose, can now gather with other vaccinated people in small groups without wearing masks or social distancing.
"When I say fully vaccinated, I mean people who are two weeks after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," Walensky said.
However, the CDC is asking vaccinated people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing in public.
As far as travel goes, it may be awhile before people can get comfortable at an airport again.
Until a majority of the population is vaccinated, doctors said people need to remain cautious.
"This is our first time traveling in two years," said Lindsay St. Pierre, who traveled to Florida.
St Pierre’s family returned from Disney World on Monday.
After limiting traveling for so long, she said she understood why the CDC asked vaccinated people to put trips on the back burner.
"There’s still always a risk," St Pierre said. "To me, I’m kind of on the 'I’d rather be safe than sorry' side."
The guidelines get tricky with traveling.
"Travel is much more public facing. It’s going to involve vaccinated people interacting with unvaccinated individuals," said University of Connecticut Dr. David Banach, infectious disease physician and epidemiologist.
Banach said although the vaccines have been effective, vaccinated people still need to cautiously approach public interactions.
"We have to look at what proportion of the population is going to get vaccinated and what that level of immunity is in the community," he said.
Walensky said travel guidelines will remain the same for everyone until there is more data available about how much or how little vaccinated people spread COVID-19.
The CDC also stressed that there are still high levels of the virus around the country and highly contagious variants have been confirmed in nearly every state.
Doctors said it's also important to keep in mind that a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated.
There is growing evidence that those who are vaccinated don't spread COVID-19. However, scientists are still trying to understand how long the protection lasts.
As of Monday, only 10 percent of the U.S. had been fully vaccinated.
(1) comment
The new CDC guidance says that it appears vaccinated individuals are not spreading COVID. Question is, on April 20th, will Lamont follow the science?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.