FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – As a Farmington police officer recovers from serious injuries sustained when he was struck by the driver of a stolen car last week, a fund to help with expenses has been set up for him.

Our Heroes Fund is collecting donations to provide financial support to Officer James O'Donnell and his family.

The incident happened back on Sept. 20 when O’Donnell was investigating the report of someone looking to steal catalytic converters on Talcott Notch Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted a suspect who they tried to stop.

However, the suspect managed to pin O’Donnell between his own car and the suspect’s.

The suspect was able to get away.

O’Donnell sustained serious injuries, including multiple broken bones.

Following the incident, Farmington police said O’Donnell will need a lengthy rehabilitation to fully recover.

“When heroes like Officer O’Donnell risk everything to keep us safe need help, we ask all of you to show him and all like him we care, and we will help. Please know that 100% of your donation will go to him,” Our Heroes Fund said in a Facebook post.

To make a donation, click here.