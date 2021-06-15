HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - High schools may have some funding withheld if they don't change nicknames or mascots deemed offensive to the state's Native American tribes.

State Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat representing Sprague and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Tuesday that the restrictions are part of the state budget implementer bill working its way through the Senate.

The provision withholds Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan funding from any city or town still using names and images such as Redmen, Red Raiders, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs, Chieftains and others.

The tribes themselves called the mascots as offensive and have asked municipalities to change them.

The Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan tribes provide more than $50 million in funding every year for cities and towns.

"Towns around this state have been told year after year by Connecticut's Native American tribes that their nicknames and mascots are horribly offensive," Osten said. "Some towns have taken the proper steps to change, while others continue to ignore common decency and continue to disrespect our tribal partners who were here long, long before any city or town was ever incorporated. If certain cities and towns won't listen to their fellow citizens, then they can certainly do without the tribal money that they are showing such disrespect toward."

Killingly Board of Education votes to bring back controversial mascot One Connecticut high school is reverting back to its old controversial mascot, which critics call offensive and racist.

Osten cited a case from Killingly in Oct. 2019 when the town's Board of Education voted to replace the high school's mascot of "Redmen" with "Hawks" only to have Republicans take control of the Board and reinstate it. She said Killingly received $188,368 in funding from the Mashantucket Pequots/Mohegan tribes.

The Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund annually distributes grants to most of Connecticut's 169 cities and towns, anywhere from a few thousand dollars to several million dollars, Osten said.

In the last biennial budget, the fund distributed $103 million over two years.

The provision goes into effect on June 30, 2022. Any municipalities that plan to change their mascots have until June 20, 2023 before being subject to the penalty.