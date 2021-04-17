HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As investigators search for the suspects in two deadly shootings, a family is preparing to bury a loved one.
Randell Jones is the three-year-old boy killed in the drive-by shooting.
The family is in pain.
It’s not the natural order to bury a three-year-old and now the family is trying to raise money for Randell Jones.
They’re selling plates of food to give the boy, also known as 'Baby Jun Jun', a proper burial.
We're told the food on the grill came from Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ.
The family also says the restaurant will match donations if they reach $1,500.
The family says they’ve been out here since yesterday to raise funds.
If you want a plate or want to help, they’ll be outside of the Metropolitan AME Horizon Church late tonight.
The three-year-old was shot in front of his mother and two sisters, ages four and five, during a drive-by.
Not only is the family trying to raise money for the burial arrangements, but it’s dealing with the trauma left behind for 'Baby Jun Jun’s' sisters.
"They constantly ask for the brother so we want them to go to counseling, whatever services they need, because they're telling mom, ‘When is he coming back from heaven?’. Two of them, the four-year-old and five-year-old, they don’t know," Nidia Garba, a relative of Randell Jones, tells us.
This fundraiser is outside the church off of 2084 Main Street.
The family says they’re known for holding these fundraisers for people who’ve lost loved ones, but now, they’re doing it for one of their own.
