MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Judicial marshals have launched a fundraiser to raise money for a marshal who was seriously injured during a hit-and-run on Monday.
Marshal Martin Brown and a second marshal were struck outside of Manchester Superior Court by 42-year-old Jose Lopez.
Lopez was in court for a misdemeanor charge before the incident happened. At some point, police said he began to worry that he was going to be held and spend time behind bars.
That’s when they said he ran out of the courthouse, got into his car and started to drive.
Brown and the second marshal chased Lopez, but were struck by him before he sped away.
Massachusetts State Police said they found Lopez at a Motel 6 in Chicopee, MA shortly after the hit-and-run. He was transferred into the custody of Connecticut State Police and is due back in court later this month.
Brown, an Army veteran who has served as a judicial marshal for 17 years, has been in intensive care at Hartford Hospital since the incident. He recently regained consciousness, but remains in critical condition.
The second marshal was treated at the hospital and released the same day.
IBPO Local 731, the union that represents Connecticut’s judicial marshals, has now launched a fundraising effort to support Brown.
Union leaders say that while Brown’s medical expenses are covered, the additional money will help support his family as he recovers.
“We are relieved that Marty’s condition is improving and we want to do everything possible to support him and his family through this difficult time,” union President Joe Gaetano said. “Judicial marshals take risks every day to keep the peace at courthouses across the state and Monday’s hit and run that injured Marty and another colleague has sent shockwaves through our ranks. Raising funds to support his family is one way we can help them."
You can donate to the Brown family here.
