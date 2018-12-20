GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman has died after apartment fire in Groton on Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 148 Branford Avenue.
Firefighters were unable to gain access to the building because there was heavy fire in the rear of the apartment on the first floor, and in the front portion of the second floor.
An adult female was found dead on the second floor of the apartment.
The State's Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
"The apartment is totally gone. Heavy, heavy fire. There's really not much left inside," said Chief Robert Thompkins, Groton Fire Department.
Police interviewed neighbors to get more details about what happened.
The Branford Manor Management released a statement after the deadly fire:
"We are working closely with the local police department and fire department to determine the cause and all of the facts around the very tragic fire. Our teams are focusing on our residents with whom we are in close contact. We have identified apartments to relocate three families to as well as resources to provide furniture and furnishings for those in need to ensure they have a warm and comfortable place for the holidays. We are also partnering with local agencies who are offering gifts for the children for the holidays."
"We saw the smoke barreling out of the house, so I tried to kick in the back door. I eventually got the back door kicked in, he's in the front kicking in the front door and once we opened it finally, the first intensified like tenfold. I knew right there she was gone," said Michael Burdick, a friend.
Burdick said the victim has two young daughters, 10 and 3-years-old.
"It's surreal. I just, like I said, I feel like I'm in a dream. I'm just waiting to wake up. It hasn't fully hit me yet," said Burdick.
Residents in four units have been displaced according to Chief Tompkins.
However, the Red Cross will be helping those who have been affected by the fire.
The Red Cross said they are helping four families, five adults and six children, after the fire.
The women and men of the City of Groton Police Department donated $300 to the family.
Anyone would would like to donate to the family can call 860-449-0331. Checks can be sent to the St. John's Christian Church at the following address:
Family Fund Fatal Fire Branford Manor
c/o St. John's Christian Church
346 Shennecosset Road
Groton, CT 06340
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The woman has not yet been identified.
We have a crew on scene and will provide updates when they become available.
