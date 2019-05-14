EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A fundraising dinner is being held for an 11-year-old East Hartford student who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Jayden Szkirka, 11, was recently diagnosed with Osteosarcoma.
The O’Connell Elementary School PTO is hosting a fundraising dinner to help the family, which will be held at Maneely’s on Thursday, June 13.
All proceeds from the dinner, prize drawings, sponsorships, and individual donations will go directly to the family to help them during Jayden's treatment.
Tickets must be purchased online here.
Any local businesses looking to be sponsors of the event are encouraged to email ehoconnellpto@gmail.com.
