CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements have been made for an English teacher who was found dead in the woods on Wednesday.
A service for 48-year-old Megumi Yamamoto will be held at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home in Cheshire on Wednesday, October 10, at 11 a.m.
Yamamoto will be laid to rest at Cheshire Hillside Cemetery following the funeral service.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden or to the Owatonna Public Library in Minnesota.
An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was inconclusive and is pending further studies.
The OCME said further results could take up to eight weeks.
Yamamoto’s body was found in a wooded area not far from her home on Mixville Road.
She had been reported missing prior to the discovery of her body.
As an English teacher at Cheshire High School, Yamamoto was the Teacher of the Year and was also a finalist for the Connecticut Teacher of the Year in 2012.
“Her smile and enthusiasm engaged her students. A colleague said of Megumi that she makes me want to be a better teacher because she shows it is not about an end result or finding an answer but always focusing on improving along the way - a message not only for students in academics but for teachers in character," said Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan.
Grief counselors and a therapy will be available to students at Cheshire High this coming week.
"She was very well loved," said Reverend Dr. Jan Carlsson-Bull, Minister of Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden.
