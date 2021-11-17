ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Family, friends, and loved ones will get their chance to pay their respects to the former chief of the Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Joe Grayeb passed away at Hartford Hospital after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the Rocky Hill High School football game.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department announced that Grayeb's wake will be held Thursday, November 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brooklawn Funeral Home at 511 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

Parking is available at 400 Capital Boulevard. Buses will be transporting those who wish to pay their respects from the parking lot to the funeral home.

A mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 19 a St. James Church at 767 Elm Street in Rocky Hill.

Additional parking will be available at Elm Ridge Park at 376 Elm Street.

Buses will be available to transport people from the parking lot to the church.