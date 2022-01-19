NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police around the state paid their respects to a New Haven police officer who passed away last week, 13 years after getting seriously inured while on the job.
In preparing for this day, Officer Diane Gonzalez’s friends and former coworkers stressed they wanted to make sure she wasn’t forgotten.
The roar of a motorcycle escort cut through the quiet cemetery, following the blaring of bag pipes, as New Haven’s Police Department walked alongside and behind the hearse carrying former Officer Gonzalez.
“My heart is full, because I know she’s looking down and smiling at us,” said Steph Van Wilgen with the New Haven Police Department.
For the last 13 years, Van Wilgen says she has kept the memory of her friend and former police partner alive.
“I took her every day with me since it happened, I never not took her with me,” she said.
The 60-year-old Gonzalez passed away after 13 years in a coma following a serious crash in which she suffered a traumatic brain injury.
In September 2008 Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario “Scott” Aponte were responding to a domestic violence call when their police cruisers collided.
Aponte was killed instantly. Gonzalez succumbed to her injuries last week.
“This was the hardest morning, waking up today because it really hurt. It hurt really for the first time in a long time. She’s sorely missed and hopefully at peace now,” said David Hartman, a retired New Haven Police Officer.
Her former police academy classmates, a small and close-knit group, say Gonzalez was the mother hen, not just caring for her family, but also her coworkers, helping, monitoring and always with a smile on her face.
“Every day I went into work and thought, I have to get off the midnight shift, that’s not for everyone. But Diane chose to be on the midnight shift, she had a family, was a little older and just did it with a smile,” said retired New Haven Police Officer Rebecca Goddard.
A gun salute was followed by an American flag given to her family.
One by one, officers saluted her family while leaving behind a white glove on her casket, along with one last call on the radio: “All units Diane Gonzalez, signal 13.”
“She gave the ultimate sacrifice and we’re just honored to have known her,” Goddard said.
Officer Gonzalez is survived by her three children and a number of grandkids.
