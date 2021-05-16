NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter that lost his life in the line of duty will be laid to rest later this week.
Funeral services for New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres will be held at St. Mary Church on Hillhouse Avenue this Thursday at 10 a.m.
Following the mass, Torres will be buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford with full departmental honors.
Back on May 12, Torres lost his life while responding to a fire on Valley Street.
Torres is survived by his wife, Erica Martinez, his son, Oliver Torres, and his son who is scheduled to be born in August, Crew Torres.
Ricardo is also survived by his sister, Cayla Mendez, his stepfather, Armand Mendez, his grandparents, Barbara and Howard "Pop" Rohner, his aunt, Robyn Foster, and uncles Ralph Foster and Felix Cortes.
Face coverings are mandatory for those that plan on attending the church service.
According to the Iovanne Funeral Home, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
You can also sign Ricardo's guest book online.
