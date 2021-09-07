HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Funeral services for the Connecticut State Police sergeant who died in the line of duty during Ida will be held this week.

Sergeant Brian Mohl was swept away by flood waters in Woodbury last Thursday.

A wake will be held Wednesday at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

His funeral will also be held there Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

Family of fallen state police sergeant releases statement The death of a Connecticut State Police sergeant who was swept away by flood waters in Woodbury has been ruled an accident.

The State Police Union has set up a fund to help Mohl’s family after it received several inquiries from fellow troopers, other law enforcement officers, and the public asking how they could provide financial assistance.

Connecticut mourns death of state police sergeant WOODBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - The entire state is mourning, after a Connecticut State Police (CSP) …

Anyone wishing to donate can search for the Venmo account “@csp-union” or a check can be sent to the Connecticut State Police Union, with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.”

Donations can be mailed to: Sgt. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.

"The State Police Union will work tirelessly to honor and pay tribute to Sergeant Mohl for the sacrifice he made to fulfill his oath of office as a State Trooper. We ask you to keep Sergeant Mohl, his family, and his Brother and Sister Troopers in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly difficult time," the union said in a press release.