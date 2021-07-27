BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport furniture store owner is facing more sexual assault charges following his arrest last week.

Two more women came forward after seeing last week’s report on the news about Hennawi Salem’s recent sex assault arrest.

Salem was accused of luring a female customer into the basement of his store, Salem's Furniture, where he asked her to lay down and test out a mattress.

He then told the customer the mattress was free and reportedly sexually assaulted her.

Police arrested him last Tuesday and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Monday, police took Salem into custody again after two more women came forward saying they too were sexually assaulted in separate incidents.

Police said both victims reported that they decided to contact police because they saw Salem on the news and had similar experiences.

Salem was arrested at his store on Monday and was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Back in September of 2020, investigators arrested Salem on several charges, including risk of injury to a child, and sexual assault after three women had made similar accusations.