HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Georgia was arrested for a deadly crash that happened in Hartford last month.
According to Hartford police, Tyra Givens, 25, of Lawrenceville, GA, was charged with negligent homicide and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care near a vulnerable pedestrian.
The victim was a pedestrian identified as 55-year-old Cecil Greene of East Hartford.
The incident happened on Aug. 13 in the area of 1313 Main St. in Hartford.
According to police, they arrived to find Greene critically injured. She was brought to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Though Givens and her vehicle remained at the scene, police eventually obtained an arrest warrant for her.
She was taken into custody on Wednesday and brought to the Hartford Police Department's detention facility.
Givens was held on bond and awaiting a court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.