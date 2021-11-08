GALES FERRY, CT (WFSB) – An arrest has been made after a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened back in July.
The incident happened back on July 27 at a home in Gales Ferry.
Police said the child had suffered serious hand injuries after a gun went off inside a home.
On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Austin Thibeault in connection with the incident.
He was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminally negligent storage of a firearm.
He was released on a $35,000 bond and is expected to face a judge in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.