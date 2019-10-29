BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers are still being urged to avoid Route 5 north in Berlin at the ramp for Mill Street after a tanker truck rolled over earlier in the day.
The overturned tanker was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The ramp from Route 372 to Route 5 north, and the ramp from Route 5 north to Route 372 is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time, fire officials said.
Fire officials said when the tanker truck carrying liquid asphalt overturned, it started leaking.
Crews took measures to protect catch basins and waterways.
Officials said it is believed 500 gallons spilled onto the ground, and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene.
