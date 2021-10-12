UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s a huge day for sports fans here in Connecticut. Tuesday afternoon, the first online sports bets happened.

The lottery and the two casinos are taking part in a soft launch. The lottery is one of three licensed sports books that is testing this out, 750 customers for each company placing bets with just a few clicks on their phone.

If all goes well, everyone else will be doing the same a week from now.

"It’s a full access to everything. We have a massive volume of bet types," Richard Schwartz, CEP of Rush Street Interactive, tells us.

There’s no shortage of excitement for sports fans.

The nhl is starting its season, MLB is in its playoffs, and college and professional football are roaring along. Now, Connecticut fans can place bets on the action from their homes.

"Really, what this soft rollout is all about is just sort of making sure things work, ironing out any kinks in our systems," Rob Simmelkjaer, chairman of the Connecticut Lottery, stated.

So who is involved? The Mohegan Sun is partnering with the website, FanDuel, Foxwoods is working with Draft Kings, and the Connecticut Lottery has a deal with Rush Street Interactive and it’s Sugarhouse website.

"It’ll be a normal betting experience for people who sign up during the soft launch," explained Simmelkjaer.

Each sportsbook can have 750 customers. Draft Kings and FanDuel are invite only, but fans can try to be part of the lottery’s test by signing up at CT.PlaySugarhouse.com.

By this weekend, customers can bet 24/7. If all goes well, everyone else can make wagers next Tuesday. What can people expect?

"On a normal team, professional sports team game, we have about 150 different bets on it," says Schwartz.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun can also take bets in-person.

The lottery is still waiting for approval for in-person betting at fifteen locations around the state, so when might that happen?

"We expect that will be coming, you know, in just a number of days, not weeks," added Simmelkjaer.

A spokeswoman with the Department of Consumer Protection says they are still working with the lottery to get to that final approval.

Once the lottery gets the okay, it will first take bets at three locations, Sports Haven in New Haven, and Bobby V’s in Windsor Locks and Stamford.