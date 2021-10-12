UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday afternoon, some gamblers can bet on a sporting event without stepping inside a casino.

A limited number of people will be allowed to wager online for the first time in Connecticut 3 p.m.

Hundreds of them will get to help work out any last-minute problems by placing online bets.

However, there are still some important restrictions.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Ned Lamont was given the honor of placing the first bet at a Connecticut casino on a sporting event.

Tuesday, the Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun casino will begin their seven-day sports gambling soft launch. That means the casinos can each allow up to 750 players to place online wagers this week, but only between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The window then expands to between noon and 11:59 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

If everything goes smoothly, gamblers will be able to place bets 24 hours a day beginning Saturday.

The Department of Consumer Protection could then greenlight online sports bets statewide beginning one week from Tuesday.

The process had been delayed by a few last-minute hiccups, but Connecticut is finally in the home stretch of a new gambling era.

There are three approved online partners working with the casinos: DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street. Gamblers can go to those platforms and create an account if they want to place an online bet Tuesday afternoon.