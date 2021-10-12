UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday afternoon, some gamblers can bet on a sporting event without stepping inside a casino.

Statewide sports betting soft launch slated for next week The state may begin its sports betting soft launch next week.

A limited number of people will be allowed to wager online for the first time in Connecticut at 3 p.m.

Hundreds of them will get to help work out any last-minute problems by placing online bets.

However, there are still some important restrictions.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Ned Lamont was given the honor of placing the first bet at a Connecticut casino on a sporting event.

Tuesday, The Connecticut Lottery, Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun casino will begin their seven-day sports gambling soft launch. That means the lottery and casinos can each allow up to 750 players to place online wagers this week, but only between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The window then expands to between noon and 11:59 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

If everything goes smoothly, gamblers will be able to place bets 24 hours a day beginning Saturday.

The lottery has no limit on the games it can offer. The casinos and their partners, however, are limited to just 100 games.

The Department of Consumer Protection could then greenlight online sports bets statewide beginning one week from Tuesday.

The process had been delayed by a few last-minute hiccups, but Connecticut is finally in the home stretch of a new gambling era.

There are three approved online partners working with the casinos: DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street. Gamblers can go to those platforms and create an account if they want to place an online bet Tuesday afternoon.