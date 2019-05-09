HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Calling all Game of Thrones fans in Connecticut!
You can have a ‘live concert experience’ with your favorite Game of Thrones music later this year at the Xfinity Theatre.
Xfinity Theatre announced a concert – Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience, featuring composer Ramin Djawadi, who is known for his works in Game of Thrones, Iron Man, and Westworld.
The concert will be held on Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale starting Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.
