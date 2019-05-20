MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- As folks across the country were at the edge of their seats waiting for the 'Game of Thrones' series finale, one of its main characters was vacationing in Connecticut this weekend.
RJ Julia Booksellers confirmed that actor Kit Harington, Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, stopped into the store in Madison over the weekend.
He told staff he was on “holiday,” though it is unclear where he was staying.
During his visit, he spoke with the booksellers, browsed the staff recommended books, and made a few purchases.
For a recap on the Game of Thrones finale, click here. (Spoiler alert!)
