HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Shoppers lined up to get their hands on Microsoft’s brand new Xbox Series X on Tuesday morning.
Customers were outside a GameStop in Hartford, some as early as 11 p.m. on Monday.
The new gaming console was officially on shelves Tuesday morning.
It has been seven years since Microsoft released its last console, Xbox One. It was the last major generational upgrade to its Xbox series.
Gamers were very excited about the newest release.
Eyewitness news spoke with the first person in line.
“You have to come early because the line is crazy long, it’s gonna get crazier long,” said Douglas Edmonds of East Hartford. “I mean if you don’t come out here early, you’re not gonna get your system. You can just go home and be sad, I’m sorry. You’re not going to have it, so the best thing to do is always come early when nobody is here.”
The new Xbox Series X costs $500.
It has upgraded video and graphics.
Details on the console can be found on Microsoft's website here.
