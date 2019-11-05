BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim has four more years in office.
Ganim claimed victory in the Bridgeport mayor's race on Tuesday.
There's been a lot of drama in this race, as the state Supreme Court is now considering a legal challenge to throw out results of the Democratic primary.
Mayor Ganim won the primary, but it was the absentee ballots that pushed him over the top.
The lawsuit claims there was fraud with those ballots. However, a lower court judge found issues, but not enough to force another primary.
The case is now under appeal in the Connecticut Supreme Court.
In the meantime, Tuesday’s election went on as planned.
"The election goes forward today and everybody needs to come out and vote. This is their opportunity to have their voices heard for what will be the leadership and the future of the city of Bridgeport, the state's largest city, for the next four years,” Ganim said.
There were a number of candidates for mayor, including Republican John Rodriguez and several write-in candidates.
One of those write-in candidates is State Senator Marilyn Moore, who lost the Democratic primary.
Moore didn't get enough signatures to put her on the ballot as a petitioning candidate.
"All I can tell you is we didn't get the signatures and when we didn't get the signatures, I knew I had promised people I would get on the ballot and people had invested in me and I said we are going to for forward to November,” Moore said.
So far, voter turnout has been decent for a municipal election.
(3) comments
Says it all about the population of Bridgeport and the democrats, running and voting for a convicted felon who was convicted for his actions as mayor.
How is it a convicted felon is allowed to run for any political position in CT or the US? Ganim should be collecting grocery carts at Walmart.
Agreed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.