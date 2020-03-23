HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A garage fire in Hamden spread to a woodlands area on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 74 Furnam Rd. around 4:30 p.m.
According to firefighters, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. It was just outside a two-vehicle detached garage, which was also on fire.
The fire had spread to the woods behind the home.
Firefighters said they were able to make quick work of it.
However, the intense flames resulted in siding damage to a neighboring home.
Investigators said they figured out that the fire started in a trash receptacle that was in front of the garage.
A smoldering piece of plastic that was believed to have been extinguished was put in the receptacle and ignited what was around it.
A neighbor noticed the flames, alerted the homeowners and dialed 911.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.