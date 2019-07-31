HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A ramp to Interstate 91 south from Interstate 84 east is closed because of a garbage truck crash.
According to state police, the truck hit an overpass near exit 52 in Hartford on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Transportation headed to the area.
No injuries were reported.
#cttraffic Ramp to I-91 S/B from 84 E/B is currently closed due to a dump truck hitting the overpass. DOT is en route to the area. No injuries have been reported at this time. Expect delays. @CTDOT_Statewide #TroopH #ctdot— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 31, 2019
However, troopers warned drivers to expect delays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
