HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A ramp to Interstate 91 south from Interstate 84 east was closed because of a garbage truck crash.
According to state police, the truck driver hit an overpass near exit 52 in Hartford on Wednesday morning.
It has since reopened; however, the Department of Transportation reported minor damage to a bridge railing. It expected to make repairs later in the day.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash was not released.
#cttraffic Ramp to I-91 S/B from 84 E/B is currently closed due to a dump truck hitting the overpass. DOT is en route to the area. No injuries have been reported at this time. Expect delays. @CTDOT_Statewide #TroopH #ctdot— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 31, 2019
Troopers warned drivers to expect delays at the time.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(1) comment
Why did it crash? You always forget the important details!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.