EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A garbage truck driver was trapped by downed wires in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of Hopewell Street and Indian Hill Street.
They said the truck actually took down the wires.
Police said they called Eversource to respond. However, Eversource said the wires were telephone wires.
No one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.