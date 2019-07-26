WEST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been more than a year since a hail storm slammed West Granby.
The severe weather damaged homes and cars, and a local farm is still feeling the effects of that devastation.
Gary Cirullo started The Garlic Farm in West Granby almost 25 years ago.
“It just started with a couple of one acre, grew a little garlic, my partner and myself and from there it just kind of took off,” said Gary Cirullo, manager and owner of The Garlic Farm.
It’s not just garlic that they sell. The farm stand also sells fresh eggplant, tomatoes, and peppers. All of it is grown without pesticides and is GMO free.
On May 15, 2018, the farm hit a major roadblock when a hail storm quickly moved through the West Granby area.
“It was coming down hard. It was very frightening. It was very loud. Just destroying everything,” said Karen Tosti, who works at The Garlic Farm.
The storm caused significant damage to the farm’s greenhouses and fields.
The main garlic crop got stripped, and the farm lost a lot of money.
Now, the farm is making a comeback, and it’s all because employees of the farm were quick to get back to work.
After the storm, they kept the seeds and planted them on new grounds in East Granby.
Then they started to see the fruits of their labor.
It’s taken a lot of perseverance, and while they haven't fully recovered just yet, they hope more people choose to support local farms like theirs.
The Garlic Farm in West Granby will be holding a garlic tasting event Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m.
For more information, click here.
