(CNN/WFSB) - Garth Brooks planned to hit the stage in multiple cities this summer.
The COVID-19 Delta variant, however, had other plans.
Wednesday, he announced the cancellation of four stops on his stadium tour. The shows included Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for Sept. 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for Sept. 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for Oct. 2, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for Oct. 9, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet.
New dates will be will be sought in 2022.
Ticketmaster will automatically issue refunds.
"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us," Brooks said. "Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a makeup date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."
The country music legend originally expanded his summer stadium tour back in June, much to the excitement of his legion of fans. Brooks' first show was July 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, his first in a stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US.
Channel 3 spoke with him ahead of the tour:
He then crisscrossed the country to bring famous tunes like "Two Pina Coladas" and "Friends in Low Places" to multiple cities following the Sin City kickoff.
Throughout the pandemic, Brooks made a point to continue bringing music to his fans. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, put on live streaming concerts for fans via Facebook and last May they hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry -- despite there being no live audience.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. WFSB (Meredith Corp.) contributed to this report.
(4) comments
I'm sure Fauci and his Branch Covidians will use their fear to stop all concerts
Doubt it. We won't let idiots like you ruin it. Feel free to get vaccinated and stop whining.
I'll be at 3 concerts this year...UNVACCINATED and UNMASKED!
Rock on dude!
I hope you have a great time. You should appreciate the people that had the time to get vaccinated and make this possible. You are welcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.