(CNN) - Garth Brooks is hitting the stage in multiple cities this summer.
The country music legend expanded his summer stadium tour, much to the excitement of his legion of fans. Brooks' first show was July 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, his first in a stadium since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US.
Then he'll be crossing the country to bring famous tunes like "Two Pina Coladas" and "Friends in Low Places" to multiple cities following the Sin City kickoff.
Brooks will be performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, the venue's first concert in 2021, on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
He'll also be in Kansas City, Missouri; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Cincinnati and other locations.
Throughout the pandemic, Brooks made a point to continue bringing music to his fans. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, put on live streaming concerts for fans via Facebook and last May they hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry -- despite there being no live audience.
Tickets for the Foxborough show go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
They'll cost $94.95 and are all inclusive.
More information can be found here on Ticketmaster's website.
