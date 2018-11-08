NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters worked to knock down a fire in North Haven on Thursday morning.
The call came in just before 6:50 a.m. for a report of a fire on Country Way.
Firefighters said the fire was contained to a sun room in the house.
They said the cause was a gas heater that was attached to a wall. Blankets near it began smoking moments beforehand.
An elderly woman was home at the time and smelled the smoke. She called her neighbors for help.
She made it out safely, according to firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
